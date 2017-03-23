Advertisement

Eight arrested in wake of Westminster terror attack

Eight people have been arrested and addresses raided in London, Birmingham and elsewhere in connection with the Westminster terror attack, police said.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • The officer killed has been named as 48-year-old husband and father Keith Palmer
  • Two people died in the incident on the bridge
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has told MPs: "We are not afraid and our resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism."
  • Police have made eight arrests after raids at addresses in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
Theresa May: We are not afraid

Theresa May addresses the House of Commons. Credit: House of Commons

"We are not afraid and our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism", Theresa May said in a statement to the House of Commons.

The Prime Minister said that Wednesday's terror attack has tried to "silence democracy" and the "free speech, liberty, human rights and the rule of law which are embodied in Parliament".

Ms May continued that the "terrorist took out his rage on innocent men, women and children".

Ms May also paid tribute to Pc Keith Palmer who was "every inch a hero and his actions will never be forgotten".

She also praised the emergency services as a whole, saying she paid tribute to them on behalf of the whole country.

The Conservative MP added that the attack showed "the worst of humanity, but we will remember the best", continuing that the "greatest response to attack lies in the everyday acts of people", and that "in the millions of acts of normality we find the best response to terrorism", praising the fact that the terror attack had not cowed London.

The Prime Minister also thanked "friends and allies around the world for standing with us".

Ms May concluded her statement by saying: "Our values will prevail."

