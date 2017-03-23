Advertisement

Eight arrested in wake of Westminster terror attack

Eight people have been arrested and addresses raided in London, Birmingham and elsewhere in connection with the Westminster terror attack, police said.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • The officer killed has been named as 48-year-old husband and father Keith Palmer
  • Two people died in the incident on the bridge
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has told MPs: "We are not afraid and our resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism."
  • Police have made eight arrests after raids at addresses in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
UK and France stand 'absolutely shoulder to shoulder'

Sir Alan Duncan said France and the UK stand 'shoulder to shoulder' Credit: ITV News

Britain and France stand "absolutely shoulder to shoulder" in the wake of the Westminster terrorist attack.

Sir Alan Duncan, minister for foreign affairs, said the UK hoped to extend "the same co-operation and assistance" to French victims as France had shown to British casualties in the 2015 Paris terror attacks.

Speaking at a press conference with France's foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, Sir Alan said: "We stand absolutely shoulder to shoulder as two countries who have both faced terrorist attacks.

"In the same way as France was absolutely amazing for our victims after the Bataclan attack, we welcome the minister here today and hope that we can afford to him the same co-operation and assistance."

Mr Ayrault said that France hoped to deliver a message of "solidarity and compassion" to the UK.

