UK and France stand 'absolutely shoulder to shoulder'

Britain and France stand "absolutely shoulder to shoulder" in the wake of the Westminster terrorist attack.

Sir Alan Duncan, minister for foreign affairs, said the UK hoped to extend "the same co-operation and assistance" to French victims as France had shown to British casualties in the 2015 Paris terror attacks.

Speaking at a press conference with France's foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, Sir Alan said: "We stand absolutely shoulder to shoulder as two countries who have both faced terrorist attacks.

"In the same way as France was absolutely amazing for our victims after the Bataclan attack, we welcome the minister here today and hope that we can afford to him the same co-operation and assistance."

Mr Ayrault said that France hoped to deliver a message of "solidarity and compassion" to the UK.