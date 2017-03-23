Advertisement

Westminster terror attack claims fourth innocent victim

The Westminster terror attack has claimed its fourth innocent victim, as police confirmed that a 75-year-old man has died in hospital.

Earlier, the man responsible for the attack was named as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

Police said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."

  • Masood, who was born in Kent, was known to police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH
  • He was also known by a number of aliases, the Metropolitan Police said.
  • Armed with two large knives, Masood mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • He was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • The first three victims have been named as Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran
  • 29 people remain in hospital and have been visited by the prime minister
  • Earlier, Mrs May told the Commons: "Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
Westminster attacker's neighbour: 'I'm shocked it was him'

A neighbour of the Westminster attacker has said she is "shocked" at the actions of Khalid Masood.

Kaodi Campbell, 25, told ITV News in Birmingham that although she did not know him on a first-name basis he would say hello to her and was always "willing to help" jump-start her car.

Ms Campbell added that she would also talk to his wife and would see Khalid regularly take his children to school describing his life as "just normal family living really".

