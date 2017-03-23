Westminster attacker's neighbour: 'I cannot believe it'

A neighbour of the Westminster attacker has said she "could not believe her eyes" when she realised the man responsible had lived next door to her.

Iwona Romek, who lived near Khalid Masood in Birmingham, said she was surprised and now scared after finding out she had been living so close to the attacker.

"I am very surprised, I cannot believe it," she said. "When I saw him, I couldn't even see that he could do something like this.

"Now I'm scared that someone like that was living close to me."

"I see pictures of him lying injured and from that picture I can see it's him."

Ms Romek added that she had seen the 52-year-old with a child, aged between five and six years old, and a partner but that they had moved away around two to three months ago.