Westminster terror attacker named as Khalid Masood

The man responsible for the terror attack in Westminster has been named as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

Police said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."

  • Masood, who was born in Kent, was known to police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH
  • He was also known by a number of aliases, the Metropolitan Police said.
  • Armed with two large knives, Masood mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • He was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Three people killed in the attack were: Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran
  • 29 people remain in hospital and have been visited by the prime minister
  • Earlier, Mrs May told the Commons: "Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
Westminster attacker's neighbour: 'I cannot believe it'

Police activity in Winson Green, Birmingham. Credit: PA

A neighbour of the Westminster attacker has said she "could not believe her eyes" when she realised the man responsible had lived next door to her.

Iwona Romek, who lived near Khalid Masood in Birmingham, said she was surprised and now scared after finding out she had been living so close to the attacker.

"I am very surprised, I cannot believe it," she said. "When I saw him, I couldn't even see that he could do something like this.

"Now I'm scared that someone like that was living close to me."

"I see pictures of him lying injured and from that picture I can see it's him."

Ms Romek added that she had seen the 52-year-old with a child, aged between five and six years old, and a partner but that they had moved away around two to three months ago.

