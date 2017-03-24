Advertisement

Westminster terror attack claims fourth innocent victim

The Westminster terror attack has claimed its fourth innocent victim, as police confirmed that a 75-year-old man has died in hospital.

Earlier, the man responsible for the attack was named as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

Police said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."

  • Masood, who was born in Kent, was known to police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH
  • He was also known by a number of aliases, the Metropolitan Police said.
  • Armed with two large knives, Masood mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • He was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • The first three victims have been named as Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran
  • 29 people remain in hospital and have been visited by the prime minister
  • Earlier, Mrs May told the Commons: "Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
Attacker 'stayed in Brighton while planning attack'

Credit: ITV News

It has now been revealed that Khalid Masood, who killed several people in a Westminster terror attack on Wednesday, stayed at the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton the evening before the incident.

The 52-year-old was a career criminal who became an extremist, using a hire car to mow down people on Westminster Bridge.

