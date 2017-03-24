Advertisement

Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

Police and intelligence agencies are mounting a massive investigation to piece together Khalid Masood's movements in the lead-up to the Westminster terror attack.

Here is the latest on what we know:

  • Police have made two more "significant arrests" in connection with the attack in the West Midlands and north west
  • The fourth victim of the attack has been named as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Streatham
  • It follows a series of arrests across the country linked to the attack
  • Police have said Masood's birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao
  • The 52-year-old attacker stayed in the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton the night before the attack
  • Masood ploughed a Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge and stormed the Parliamentary estate armed with two knives, fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer before being shot dead by police
  • Three other innocent people died in the attack on Wednesday
Cars removed as terror cops probe Birmingham properties

Several vehicles have been removed for examination amid detailed searches on properties in Westminster attacker Khalid Masood's home city of Birmingham.

The raids by anti-terror officers follow a series of arrests in the West Midlands as police seek out any of associates of the 52-year-old as part of their high-scale investigation.

But, as ITV News North of England Correspondent Damon Green has reported, the focus on terror in Birmingham has led to an angry local response.

Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

