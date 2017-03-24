Cars removed as terror cops probe Birmingham properties

Several vehicles have been removed for examination amid detailed searches on properties in Westminster attacker Khalid Masood's home city of Birmingham.

The raids by anti-terror officers follow a series of arrests in the West Midlands as police seek out any of associates of the 52-year-old as part of their high-scale investigation.

But, as ITV News North of England Correspondent Damon Green has reported, the focus on terror in Birmingham has led to an angry local response.