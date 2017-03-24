Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

Police and intelligence agencies are mounting a massive investigation to piece together Khalid Masood's movements in the lead-up to the Westminster terror attack.

Here is the latest on what we know:

  • Police have made two more "significant arrests" in connection with the attack in the West Midlands and north west
  • The fourth victim of the attack has been named as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Clapham
  • It follows a series of arrests across the country linked to the attack
  • Police have said Masood's birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao
  • The 52-year-old attacker stayed in the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton the night before the attack
  • Masood ploughed a Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge and stormed the Parliamentary estate armed with two knives, fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer before being shot dead by police
  • Three other innocent people died in the attack on Wednesday
View all 19 updates ›

Charles praises 'brilliant' hospital workers after attack

Prince Charles thanked hospital staff in turn for their work in response to Wednesday's car attack. Credit: PA

Prince Charles has praised the hospital workers who responded to the Westminster terror attack as "brilliant" and "fantastic".

The royal met and thanked paramedics, doctors, nurses, porters, specialists and support staff during the visit to King's College Hospital in central London.

King's College Hospital initially treated eight people in the aftermath of the attack. Credit: PA

He inquired about the nature of the patient injuries and how they had been caused during the attack, before he told staff: "It's amazing how you deal with everything."

The prince was gratefully received elsewhere in the hospital as staff shrieked after getting handshakes and photographs with the future king.

Play video
  1. Read more
  2. 19 updates
Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

More on this story