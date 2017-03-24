Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

Police and intelligence agencies are mounting a massive investigation to piece together Khalid Masood's movements in the lead-up to the Westminster terror attack.

Here is the latest on what we know:

  • Police have made two more "significant arrests" in connection with the attack in the West Midlands and north west
  • The fourth victim of the attack has been named as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Streatham
  • It follows a series of arrests across the country linked to the attack
  • Police have said Masood's birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao
  • The 52-year-old attacker stayed in the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton the night before the attack
  • Masood ploughed a Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge and stormed the Parliamentary estate armed with two knives, fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer before being shot dead by police
  • Three other innocent people died in the attack on Wednesday
View all 12 updates ›

First picture of Khalid Masood before Westminster attack

Khalid Masood (circled red) pictured with his school football team. Credit: Huntley School

The first picture of Khalid Masood before the terror attack in Westminster, which killed four people, has emerged.

The black and white image shows him smiling as he posed with his football team at Huntley School for Boys in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

He is captioned Adrian Ajao, which was his birth name, prior to changing it after converting to Islam.

  1. Read more
  2. 12 updates
Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

More on this story