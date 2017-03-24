'Hero' MP and minister honoured for response to attack

"Hero" MP Tobias Ellwood, who battled to save the life of a police officer in the Westminster terror attack, and security minister Ben Wallace have been honoured for their roles in responding to the atrocity.

Downing Street announced that the Queen was "pleased" to approve the appointment of Mr Ellwood and Mr Wallace to the Privy Council.

Mr Ellwood, a Foreign Office minister, ran towards gunfire to help Pc Keith Palmer, who was stabbed in the attack, while Mr Wallace helped coordinate the government's response.

The pair will now be entitled to be referred to as 'Right Honourable' and receive top-secret national security briefings as members of the Privy Council.

It is mainly composed of senior politicians, but includes some bishops and judges, and has advised the monarch since the Norman era.