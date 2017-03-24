Advertisement

Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

Police and intelligence agencies are mounting a massive investigation to piece together Khalid Masood's movements in the lead-up to the Westminster terror attack.

Here is the latest on what we know:

  • Police have made two more "significant arrests" in connection with the attack in the West Midlands and north west
  • The fourth victim of the attack has been named as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Clapham
  • It follows a series of arrests across the country linked to the attack
  • Police have said Masood's birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao
  • The 52-year-old attacker stayed in the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton the night before the attack
  • Masood ploughed a Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge and stormed the Parliamentary estate armed with two knives, fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer before being shot dead by police
  • Three other innocent people died in the attack on Wednesday
'Hero' MP and minister honoured for response to attack

Tobias Ellwood MP was hailed a hero for trying to save the life of Pc Keith Palmer. Credit: PA

"Hero" MP Tobias Ellwood, who battled to save the life of a police officer in the Westminster terror attack, and security minister Ben Wallace have been honoured for their roles in responding to the atrocity.

Downing Street announced that the Queen was "pleased" to approve the appointment of Mr Ellwood and Mr Wallace to the Privy Council.

Mr Ellwood, a Foreign Office minister, ran towards gunfire to help Pc Keith Palmer, who was stabbed in the attack, while Mr Wallace helped coordinate the government's response.

The pair will now be entitled to be referred to as 'Right Honourable' and receive top-secret national security briefings as members of the Privy Council.

It is mainly composed of senior politicians, but includes some bishops and judges, and has advised the monarch since the Norman era.

