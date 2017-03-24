Advertisement

Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

Police and intelligence agencies are mounting a massive investigation to piece together Khalid Masood's movements in the lead-up to the Westminster terror attack.

Here is the latest on what we know:

  • Police have made two more "significant arrests" in connection with the attack in the West Midlands and north west
  • The fourth victim of the attack has been named as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Streatham
  • It follows a series of arrests across the country linked to the attack
  • Police have said Masood's birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao
  • The 52-year-old attacker stayed in the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton the night before the attack
  • Masood ploughed a Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge and stormed the Parliamentary estate armed with two knives, fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer before being shot dead by police
  • Three other innocent people died in the attack on Wednesday
'I stood next to an atrocious killer without knowing'

A businessman has told ITV News of his "shocking realisation" that the "polite" and "perfectly normal" man he met in a chance hotel encounter turned out to be Westminster terror attacker Khalid Masood.

Michael Petersen said Masood "politely stepped aside" and smiled when the pair both looked for help from reception at Brighton's Preston Park Hotel, where the killer stayed on the eve of Wednesday's car and knife attack in London.

"There was nothing for me to notice anything untoward," Mr Petersen said, with only one harmless feature of Masood's appearance standing out from the brief exchange on Tuesday morning.

Michael Petersen encountered Khalid Masood at Brighton's Preston Park Hotel. Credit: ITV News

"He had very white teeth, I remember that very clearly," he remembered.

Mr Petersen, who uses the hotel to regularly conduct interviews for work, said the everyday nature of the encounter is what has left him dumbfounded.

"The shocking realisation of this is that I stood next to an atrocious killer without knowing, without having any inkling what he was about to plan to do," he said.

"The shocking realisation that also comes (is) someone can be what you would call normal (and) is firmly on his way to do something absolutely atrocious."

