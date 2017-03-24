'I stood next to an atrocious killer without knowing'

Here is the latest on what we know:

Police and intelligence agencies are mounting a massive investigation to piece together Khalid Masood's movements in the lead-up to the Westminster terror attack.

A businessman has told ITV News of his "shocking realisation" that the "polite" and "perfectly normal" man he met in a chance hotel encounter turned out to be Westminster terror attacker Khalid Masood.

Michael Petersen said Masood "politely stepped aside" and smiled when the pair both looked for help from reception at Brighton's Preston Park Hotel, where the killer stayed on the eve of Wednesday's car and knife attack in London. "There was nothing for me to notice anything untoward," Mr Petersen said, with only one harmless feature of Masood's appearance standing out from the brief exchange on Tuesday morning.

Michael Petersen encountered Khalid Masood at Brighton's Preston Park Hotel. Credit: ITV News

"He had very white teeth, I remember that very clearly," he remembered. Mr Petersen, who uses the hotel to regularly conduct interviews for work, said the everyday nature of the encounter is what has left him dumbfounded.