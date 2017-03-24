Luton holds vigil for Westminster terror attack victims

Westminster terror attack: Fourth victim dies in hospital
Police have confirmed a 75-year-old man has died in hospital after his life support machine was switched off on Thursday evening.
Earlier, the man believed to be responsible for the attack was named as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.
Police said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."
- Masood, who was born in Kent, was known to police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH
- He was also known by a number of aliases, the Metropolitan Police said.
- Armed with two large knives, Masood mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
- He was shot dead moments later by another officer
- The first three victims have been named as Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran
- 29 people remain in hospital and have been visited by the prime minister
- Earlier, Mrs May told the Commons: "Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."
- Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere