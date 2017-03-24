Masood used his real identity during 'normal' stay at hotel

This is the hotel room where Westminster attacker Khalid Masood stayed before heading up to commit the atrocity in central London.

Masood gave staff no suspicion of his intentions as he happily checked in and out of the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton on the eve of Wednesday's attack.

The 52-year-old, who had used aliases during his adult life, also made no attempt to hide his identity during the stay, supplying the hotel with his accurate name and address.