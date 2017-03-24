Advertisement

Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

Police and intelligence agencies are mounting a massive investigation to piece together Khalid Masood's movements in the lead-up to the Westminster terror attack.

Here is the latest on what we know:

  • Police have made two more "significant arrests" in connection with the attack in the West Midlands and north west
  • The fourth victim of the attack has been named as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Streatham
  • It follows a series of arrests across the country linked to the attack
  • Police have said Masood's birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao
  • The 52-year-old attacker stayed in the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton the night before the attack
  • Masood ploughed a Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge and stormed the Parliamentary estate armed with two knives, fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer before being shot dead by police
  • Three other innocent people died in the attack on Wednesday
Masood used his real identity during 'normal' stay at hotel

Khalid Masood's hotel room at the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton. Credit: ITV News

This is the hotel room where Westminster attacker Khalid Masood stayed before heading up to commit the atrocity in central London.

Masood gave staff no suspicion of his intentions as he happily checked in and out of the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton on the eve of Wednesday's attack.

The 52-year-old, who had used aliases during his adult life, also made no attempt to hide his identity during the stay, supplying the hotel with his accurate name and address.

The 52-year-old stayed in the hotel on the eve of the Westminster attack. Credit: ITV News
Hotel staff said he checked in and out of the £40-a-night hotel without any suspicion. Credit: ITV News
