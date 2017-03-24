Advertisement

Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

Police and intelligence agencies are mounting a massive investigation to piece together Khalid Masood's movements in the lead-up to the Westminster terror attack.

Here is the latest on what we know:

  • Police have made two more "significant arrests" in connection with the attack in the West Midlands and north west
  • The fourth victim of the attack has been named as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Streatham
  • It follows a series of arrests across the country linked to the attack
  • Police have said Masood's birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao
  • The 52-year-old attacker stayed in the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton the night before the attack
  • Masood ploughed a Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge and stormed the Parliamentary estate armed with two knives, fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer before being shot dead by police
  • Three other innocent people died in the attack on Wednesday
More than £500,000 raised to support family of Pc Palmer

Pc Keith Palmer was killed on Wednesday. Credit: Met Police

More than half a million pounds has been raised to support the family of murdered Pc Keith Palmer.

Pc Palmer, 48, was stabbed to death on Wednesday as he attempted to disarm 52-year-old Khalid Masood outside the Palace of Westminster.

More than 24,000 people have donated to the fund, which was set up by te Metropolitan Police Federation.

