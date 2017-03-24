Neighbours held vigil at lonely terror victim's deathbed

Neighbours who held vigil at one of the Westminster terror attack victims' bedsides have described him as the "nicest person you could meet".

Leslie Rhodes, 75 - a bachelor with no children - became the fourth victim of Wednesday's attack when he died the following day from catastrophic injuries.

Neighbours who for decades lived near to Mr Rhodes described him as "part of the family" and "willing to help anybody".

His death had left them shocked, they said.

Christine Carney, who kept vigil at his bedside, said she couldn't bear the thought of Mr Rhodes dying alone, saying "we loved him".

Another neighbour, Philip Williams, 61, said: "You think of all the words you can think of to explain and describe a kind person - that was Les".