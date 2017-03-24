Advertisement

Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

Police and intelligence agencies are mounting a massive investigation to piece together Khalid Masood's movements in the lead-up to the Westminster terror attack.

Here is the latest on what we know:

  • Police have made two more "significant arrests" in connection with the attack in the West Midlands and north west
  • The fourth victim of the attack has been named as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Streatham
  • It follows a series of arrests across the country linked to the attack
  • Police have said Masood's birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao
  • The 52-year-old attacker stayed in the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton the night before the attack
  • Masood ploughed a Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge and stormed the Parliamentary estate armed with two knives, fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer before being shot dead by police
  • Three other innocent people died in the attack on Wednesday
Neighbours held vigil at lonely terror victim's deathbed

Neighbours who held vigil at one of the Westminster terror attack victims' bedsides have described him as the "nicest person you could meet".

Leslie Rhodes, 75 - a bachelor with no children - became the fourth victim of Wednesday's attack when he died the following day from catastrophic injuries.

Neighbours who for decades lived near to Mr Rhodes described him as "part of the family" and "willing to help anybody".

His death had left them shocked, they said.

Christine Carney, who kept vigil at his bedside, said she couldn't bear the thought of Mr Rhodes dying alone, saying "we loved him".

Another neighbour, Philip Williams, 61, said: "You think of all the words you can think of to explain and describe a kind person - that was Les".

