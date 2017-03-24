Advertisement

Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

Police and intelligence agencies are mounting a massive investigation to piece together Khalid Masood's movements in the lead-up to the Westminster terror attack.

Here is the latest on what we know:

  • Police have made two more "significant arrests" in connection with the attack in the West Midlands and north west
  • The fourth victim of the attack has been named as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Streatham
  • It follows a series of arrests across the country linked to the attack
  • Police have said Masood's birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao
  • The 52-year-old attacker stayed in the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton the night before the attack
  • Masood ploughed a Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge and stormed the Parliamentary estate armed with two knives, fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer before being shot dead by police
  • Three other innocent people died in the attack on Wednesday
Pc Keith Palmer: 'A really reserved but kind person'

The US tourist who appeared in the last known photo of Pc Keith Palmer described the murdered officer as a "real gentleman" - "a really reserved but kind person".

Staci Martin, who was on a short holiday in London with her husband and children, told how the officer had joked around with her son, who took the photo.

She said: "In that moment, he just seemed like a really kind of reserved but kind person. He was joking, he didn't come across as a really loud or boisterous person. Very, very nice."

Describing her shock at the moment she realised the officer had died, she said: "I cried for a minute. It was surreal. It just makes you realise how tender, or how quickly, things can change in life."

Speaking about Londoners' reaction to the Westminster terror attack, she said: "Everybody forged ahead, they all went on with their - I don't want to say their regular lives because obviously there were people that were greatly affected - but I really saw the camaraderie and a nation of people that came together. Much like 9/11 in the US - the same dynamic."

She added: "[The photo] is not about me, perhaps that interaction happened for whatever reason and it's my obligation to get the information to his family about his kindness and hopefully get the photo in some capacity to them."

