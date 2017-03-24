Pc Keith Palmer: 'A really reserved but kind person'

The US tourist who appeared in the last known photo of Pc Keith Palmer described the murdered officer as a "real gentleman" - "a really reserved but kind person".

Staci Martin, who was on a short holiday in London with her husband and children, told how the officer had joked around with her son, who took the photo.

She said: "In that moment, he just seemed like a really kind of reserved but kind person. He was joking, he didn't come across as a really loud or boisterous person. Very, very nice."

Describing her shock at the moment she realised the officer had died, she said: "I cried for a minute. It was surreal. It just makes you realise how tender, or how quickly, things can change in life."

Speaking about Londoners' reaction to the Westminster terror attack, she said: "Everybody forged ahead, they all went on with their - I don't want to say their regular lives because obviously there were people that were greatly affected - but I really saw the camaraderie and a nation of people that came together. Much like 9/11 in the US - the same dynamic."

She added: "[The photo] is not about me, perhaps that interaction happened for whatever reason and it's my obligation to get the information to his family about his kindness and hopefully get the photo in some capacity to them."