Police released two held in connection with attack

Two more people arrested as part of the investigation into the Westminster attack have been released by police.

A 35-year-old man was released without charge and a 32-year-old woman was bailed pending further enquiries. Both had been arrested in Manchester.

The development leaves two people in police custody over the attack - a 58-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both of whom were arrested on Thursday.

Six others were released earlier and a 39-year-old woman remains on police bail.