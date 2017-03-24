Security 'being reviewed' in light of Westminster attack

The carriage gates at Parliament are usually left open for MPs and their staff to get into work, but Wednesday's attack showed it as a weakness in security.

The Palace of Westminster is surrounded by iron fences and concrete barriers, with airport screening for visitors, but it took just one man running in through the carriage gates to kill a police officer.

The gates were not closed until minutes after the attack - new footage has emerged showing what looks like a courier on a motorbike entering the gates while police were dealing with the attacker.

A committee of MPs had warned last month that the metal barriers were not enough to keep them safe.

The barriers were due to be replaced anyway, but now there will be a full review of security at the palace.