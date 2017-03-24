Advertisement

Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

Police and intelligence agencies are mounting a massive investigation to piece together Khalid Masood's movements in the lead-up to the Westminster terror attack.

Here is the latest on what we know:

  • Police have made two more "significant arrests" in connection with the attack in the West Midlands and north west
  • The fourth victim of the attack has been named as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Clapham
  • It follows a series of arrests across the country linked to the attack
  • Police have said Masood's birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao
  • The 52-year-old attacker stayed in the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton the night before the attack
  • Masood ploughed a Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge and stormed the Parliamentary estate armed with two knives, fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer before being shot dead by police
  • Three other innocent people died in the attack on Wednesday
Security 'being reviewed' in light of Westminster attack

  • Video report by ITV News Correspondent Paul Brand

The carriage gates at Parliament are usually left open for MPs and their staff to get into work, but Wednesday's attack showed it as a weakness in security.

The Palace of Westminster is surrounded by iron fences and concrete barriers, with airport screening for visitors, but it took just one man running in through the carriage gates to kill a police officer.

The gates were not closed until minutes after the attack - new footage has emerged showing what looks like a courier on a motorbike entering the gates while police were dealing with the attacker.

A committee of MPs had warned last month that the metal barriers were not enough to keep them safe.

The barriers were due to be replaced anyway, but now there will be a full review of security at the palace.

