Westminster terror attack: Fourth victim dies in hospital

Police have confirmed a 75-year-old man has died in hospital after his life support machine was switched off on Thursday evening.

Earlier, the man believed to be responsible for the attack was named as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

Police said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."

  • Masood, who was born in Kent, was known to police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH
  • He was also known by a number of aliases, the Metropolitan Police said.
  • Armed with two large knives, Masood mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • He was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • The first three victims have been named as Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran
  • 29 people remain in hospital and have been visited by the prime minister
  • Earlier, Mrs May told the Commons: "Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
Terror victim: 'I didn't have time to jump out the way'

A survivor of the Westminster terror attack has described the moment he was thrown over the front of the attacker's car - leaving him with serious leg injuries.

Francisco Lopes, a 26-year-old Portuguese national living in London for 15 years, says he was only yards away from the oncoming grey Hyundai when he realised he would be hit.

"I was one metre from the car and I could not run from its way so, the car hit me and I fell over the car but part of it was already broken and I think those parts injured me," he said.

"Then, when I was on the floor I saw people shouting, I saw the people distressed and shouting 'Help, help, I don't feel my legs'.

"They were shouting because of the pain they felt. It was awful."

Mr Lopes added that although he was still struggling emotionally it felt "wonderful" to be alive.

