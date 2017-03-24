Terror victim: 'I didn't have time to jump out the way'

A survivor of the Westminster terror attack has described the moment he was thrown over the front of the attacker's car - leaving him with serious leg injuries.

Francisco Lopes, a 26-year-old Portuguese national living in London for 15 years, says he was only yards away from the oncoming grey Hyundai when he realised he would be hit.

"I was one metre from the car and I could not run from its way so, the car hit me and I fell over the car but part of it was already broken and I think those parts injured me," he said.

"Then, when I was on the floor I saw people shouting, I saw the people distressed and shouting 'Help, help, I don't feel my legs'.

"They were shouting because of the pain they felt. It was awful."

Mr Lopes added that although he was still struggling emotionally it felt "wonderful" to be alive.