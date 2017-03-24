Advertisement

Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

Police and intelligence agencies are mounting a massive investigation to piece together Khalid Masood's movements in the lead-up to the Westminster terror attack.

  • Police have made two more "significant arrests" in connection with the attack in the West Midlands and north west
  • The fourth victim of the attack has been named as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Clapham
  • It follows a series of arrests across the country linked to the attack
  • Police have said Masood's birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao
  • The 52-year-old attacker stayed in the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton the night before the attack
  • Masood ploughed a Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge and stormed the Parliamentary estate armed with two knives, fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer before being shot dead by police
  • Three other innocent people died in the attack on Wednesday
'They want to divide us. We are here together'

Muslim leader Sheikh Khalifa Ezzat said: "We condemn this act which killed innocent people, and those criminals - we shouldn't link them with religion, with Islam.

"They want to divide us. We are here together, we stand together to show solidarity, to show corporation, to face those people and those crimes.

"My condolences and my thoughts are with the families of the victims."

He was speaking at a vigil in Westminster attended by representatives of "the three Abrahimic faith communities" of Christianity, Judaism, and Islam.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, who was joined by the Chief Rabbi, Cardinal Nichols, and Sheikh Mohammed Al-Hilli, described the vigil as "a moment of sad reflection, but also a moment of determination for our nation together."

