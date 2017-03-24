Muslim leader Sheikh Khalifa Ezzat said: "We condemn this act which killed innocent people, and those criminals - we shouldn't link them with religion, with Islam.

"They want to divide us. We are here together, we stand together to show solidarity, to show corporation, to face those people and those crimes.

"My condolences and my thoughts are with the families of the victims."

He was speaking at a vigil in Westminster attended by representatives of "the three Abrahimic faith communities" of Christianity, Judaism, and Islam.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, who was joined by the Chief Rabbi, Cardinal Nichols, and Sheikh Mohammed Al-Hilli, described the vigil as "a moment of sad reflection, but also a moment of determination for our nation together."