Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

Police and intelligence agencies are mounting a massive investigation to piece together Khalid Masood's movements in the lead-up to the Westminster terror attack.

Here is the latest on what we know:

  • Police have made two more "significant arrests" in connection with the attack in the West Midlands and north west
  • The fourth victim of the attack has been named as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Streatham
  • It follows a series of arrests across the country linked to the attack
  • Police have said Masood's birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao
  • The 52-year-old attacker stayed in the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton the night before the attack
  • Masood ploughed a Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge and stormed the Parliamentary estate armed with two knives, fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer before being shot dead by police
  • Three other innocent people died in the attack on Wednesday
Westminster attack: 75-year-old victim is named

A 75-year-old man who died in the Westminster terror attack has been identified as Leslie Rhodes from Streatham.

Mr Rhodes' death was confirmed by Scotland Yard's top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley, speaking at a press conference on Friday.

Two other victims people remain in critical condition in hospital, a third with life-threatening injuries, while two police officers hurt on Westminster Bridge are also still being treated for "very significant" injuries.

At least 50 people - including 12 different nationalities - were injured during the attack, with 31 requiring hospital treatment, Assistant Commissioner Rowley said.

