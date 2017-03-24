Westminster attack: 75-year-old victim is named

A 75-year-old man who died in the Westminster terror attack has been identified as Leslie Rhodes from Streatham.

Mr Rhodes' death was confirmed by Scotland Yard's top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley, speaking at a press conference on Friday.

Two other victims people remain in critical condition in hospital, a third with life-threatening injuries, while two police officers hurt on Westminster Bridge are also still being treated for "very significant" injuries.

At least 50 people - including 12 different nationalities - were injured during the attack, with 31 requiring hospital treatment, Assistant Commissioner Rowley said.