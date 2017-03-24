Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

Police and intelligence agencies are mounting a massive investigation to piece together Khalid Masood's movements in the lead-up to the Westminster terror attack.

Here is the latest on what we know:

  • Police have made two more "significant arrests" in connection with the attack in the West Midlands and north west
  • The fourth victim of the attack has been named as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Clapham
  • It follows a series of arrests across the country linked to the attack
  • Police have said Masood's birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao
  • The 52-year-old attacker stayed in the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton the night before the attack
  • Masood ploughed a Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge and stormed the Parliamentary estate armed with two knives, fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer before being shot dead by police
  • Three other innocent people died in the attack on Wednesday
View all 25 updates ›

Westminster attack: Six arrested released from custody

Police outside a property in Didsbury, Greater Manchester on Friday. Credit: PA

Six people arrested in connection with the investigation into Wednesday's terror attack in Westminster have been released "with no further police action", Scotland Yard said.

A total of 11 people have been arrested since the inquiry was launched but only four remain in custody - two men aged 27 and 58 who were arrested in Birmingham on Thursday and a 32-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man who were arrested in Manchester on Friday.

All are being held on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts.

The six released without facing further action are two women aged 21 and 26 and four men aged 23, 26, 27 and 28 who were all arrested at addresses in Birmingham.

A 39-year-old woman arrested in east London has been released on bail until late March.

  1. Read more
  2. 25 updates
Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

More on this story