Westminster attack: Six arrested released from custody

Six people arrested in connection with the investigation into Wednesday's terror attack in Westminster have been released "with no further police action", Scotland Yard said.

A total of 11 people have been arrested since the inquiry was launched but only four remain in custody - two men aged 27 and 58 who were arrested in Birmingham on Thursday and a 32-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man who were arrested in Manchester on Friday.

All are being held on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts.

The six released without facing further action are two women aged 21 and 26 and four men aged 23, 26, 27 and 28 who were all arrested at addresses in Birmingham.

A 39-year-old woman arrested in east London has been released on bail until late March.