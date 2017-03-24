Westminster attack victim 'would help anybody'

Leslie Rhodes, the fourth victim of the Westminster terror attack, would "do anything for anybody".

Mr Rhodes, 75, from Streatham, who died on Thursday from his injuries, is believed to have been visiting St Thomas' hospital when he was mown down by Khalid Masood's car on Westminster Bridge.

Neighbours paid tribute to Mr Rhodes as "a lovely man" and said he had been "as fit as a fiddle" despite his age.

Philip Williams, 61, said: "We'd known him for 24 years.

"He was a lovely man. He would do anything for anybody."

He added that Mr Rhodes was not married and had no children.