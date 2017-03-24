Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

Police and intelligence agencies are mounting a massive investigation to piece together Khalid Masood's movements in the lead-up to the Westminster terror attack.

Here is the latest on what we know:

  • Police have made two more "significant arrests" in connection with the attack in the West Midlands and north west
  • The fourth victim of the attack has been named as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Streatham
  • It follows a series of arrests across the country linked to the attack
  • Police have said Masood's birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao
  • The 52-year-old attacker stayed in the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton the night before the attack
  • Masood ploughed a Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge and stormed the Parliamentary estate armed with two knives, fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer before being shot dead by police
  • Three other innocent people died in the attack on Wednesday
View all 8 updates ›

Westminster attack victim 'would help anybody'

Leslie Rhodes died in hospital on Thursday Credit: PA

Leslie Rhodes, the fourth victim of the Westminster terror attack, would "do anything for anybody".

Mr Rhodes, 75, from Streatham, who died on Thursday from his injuries, is believed to have been visiting St Thomas' hospital when he was mown down by Khalid Masood's car on Westminster Bridge.

Neighbours paid tribute to Mr Rhodes as "a lovely man" and said he had been "as fit as a fiddle" despite his age.

Philip Williams, 61, said: "We'd known him for 24 years.

"He was a lovely man. He would do anything for anybody."

He added that Mr Rhodes was not married and had no children.

  1. Read more
  2. 8 updates
Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

More on this story