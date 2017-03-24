Westminster: Two more 'significant arrests' made

Two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster terror attack, police have said.

The arrests were made in the West Midlands and north west, the Met's Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, speaking outside of Scotland Yard on Friday, revealed.

Nine people remain in police custody, while a woman has been released on bail.

Five searches at various properties are ongoing, while 16 have been completed, Assistant Commissioner Rowley said.

Police have also seized 2,700 items as part of the investigation.