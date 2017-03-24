Advertisement

Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

Police and intelligence agencies are mounting a massive investigation to piece together Khalid Masood's movements in the lead-up to the Westminster terror attack.

Here is the latest on what we know:

  • Police have made two more "significant arrests" in connection with the attack in the West Midlands and north west
  • The fourth victim of the attack has been named as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Streatham
  • It follows a series of arrests across the country linked to the attack
  • Police have said Masood's birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao
  • The 52-year-old attacker stayed in the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton the night before the attack
  • Masood ploughed a Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge and stormed the Parliamentary estate armed with two knives, fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer before being shot dead by police
  • Three other innocent people died in the attack on Wednesday
Westminster: Two more 'significant arrests' made

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley confirmed the fourth death Credit: ITV News

Two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster terror attack, police have said.

The arrests were made in the West Midlands and north west, the Met's Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, speaking outside of Scotland Yard on Friday, revealed.

Nine people remain in police custody, while a woman has been released on bail.

Five searches at various properties are ongoing, while 16 have been completed, Assistant Commissioner Rowley said.

Police have also seized 2,700 items as part of the investigation.

