Calls for Westminster security to be 'stepped up'

Fresh calls have been made for Westminster security to be 'stepped up' in the wake of Wednesday's terror attack.

Former Met Police commissioner Lord Blair told BBC Radio 4's Today programme "there will have to be changes" following the attack and a review of the "outer soft ring" around the Houses of Parliament should be expected.

Ex-House of Commons deputy speaker Nigel Evans also added to the call for enhanced security after revealing "lots" of MPs locked in the Commons chamber during and after the attack were already discussing how to boost security in certain areas.