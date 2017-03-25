Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

Police and intelligence agencies are mounting a massive investigation to piece together Khalid Masood's movements in the lead-up to the Westminster terror attack.

Here is the latest on what we know:

  • Police have made two more "significant arrests" in connection with the attack in the West Midlands and north west
  • The fourth victim of the attack has been named as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Clapham
  • It follows a series of arrests across the country linked to the attack
  • Police have said Masood's birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao
  • The 52-year-old attacker stayed in the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton the night before the attack
  • Masood ploughed a Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge and stormed the Parliamentary estate armed with two knives, fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer before being shot dead by police
  • Three other innocent people died in the attack on Wednesday
View all 30 updates ›

Calls for Westminster security to be 'stepped up'

Calls made for Westminster security to be 'stepped up' Credit: ITV News

Fresh calls have been made for Westminster security to be 'stepped up' in the wake of Wednesday's terror attack.

Former Met Police commissioner Lord Blair told BBC Radio 4's Today programme "there will have to be changes" following the attack and a review of the "outer soft ring" around the Houses of Parliament should be expected.

Ex-House of Commons deputy speaker Nigel Evans also added to the call for enhanced security after revealing "lots" of MPs locked in the Commons chamber during and after the attack were already discussing how to boost security in certain areas.

  1. Read more
  2. 30 updates
Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

More on this story