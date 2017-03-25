Turkey may hold Brexit-style vote over EU membership

Turkey may hold a Brexit-style vote to decide whether the country should continue moving forward with plans to join the EU, president Tayyip Erdogan has said.

He indicated that any such vote could take place after April 16.

Turkey is slowly moving through accession talks to join the bloc, but discussions have lasted over a decade due to tensions over Cyprus, human rights and other issues.

Relations between Ankara have been particularly strained in recent months as Turkey takes much of the brunt of the refugee crisis and Mr Erdogan faces criticism for attempts to shore up his personal powers.