Counter-terror police search home near to Masood house

Live updates: Westminster attack investigation
Police and intelligence agencies are mounting a massive investigation to piece together Khalid Masood's movements in the lead-up to the Westminster terror attack.
Here is the latest on what we know:
- Police have made two more "significant arrests" in connection with the attack in the West Midlands and north west
- The fourth victim of the attack has been named as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Clapham
- It follows a series of arrests across the country linked to the attack
- Police have said Masood's birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao
- The 52-year-old attacker stayed in the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton the night before the attack
- Masood ploughed a Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge and stormed the Parliamentary estate armed with two knives, fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer before being shot dead by police
- Three other innocent people died in the attack on Wednesday