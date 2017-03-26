Advertisement

Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

Police and intelligence agencies are mounting a massive investigation to piece together Khalid Masood's movements in the lead-up to the Westminster terror attack.

Here is the latest on what we know:

  • Police have made two more "significant arrests" in connection with the attack in the West Midlands and north west
  • The fourth victim of the attack has been named as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Clapham
  • It follows a series of arrests across the country linked to the attack
  • Police have said Masood's birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao
  • The 52-year-old attacker stayed in the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton the night before the attack
  • Masood ploughed a Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge and stormed the Parliamentary estate armed with two knives, fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer before being shot dead by police
  • Three other innocent people died in the attack on Wednesday
Counter-terror police search home near to Masood house

An unmarked van and a West Midlands Police van were parked close to the searched property. Credit: PA

Counter-terrorism police have been searching a home in Birmingham over the weekend where friends of Westminster attacker Khalid Masood lived.

Officers were seen by neighbours on Saturday at the maisonette in Bredon Croft, Hockley, less than 200 yards from a property Masood had lived in until the end of 2016.

Specialist police search teams were still at Bredon Croft home on Sunday removing bags of evidence.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old arrested in Birmingham remains in custody.

The hunt for the 52-year-old Masood's accomplices saw 11 people held after raids across the country.

