Protests as Hong Kong elite elect first female leader

Beijing-favoured Carrie Lam has been elected as Hong Kong's first female leader amid demonstrations by pro-democracy groups.

The vote is the first since huge protests erupted over the election system in 2014.

Mrs Lam, a career civil servant, received 777 votes from a committee dominated by pro-Beijing elites, against her more publicly popular rival's 365 votes.

Some pro-democracy supporters, who are calling for a public vote, heckled from the official seating area and held up a yellow umbrella, the symbol of the 2014 protests, as the results were announced.