Labour to reveal 'six tests' for Brexit support
Labour will reject any Brexit deal which does not pass "six tests" to be revealed tomorrow, Sir Keir Starmer has said.
Any deal must offer the "exact same benefits" the UK has from the single market and customs union, the shadow Brexit secretary added.
He said: "If our tests are not met then we do not intend to support the deal the government comes back with."
In order for Labour to back Brexit, the deal must:
- Offer the exact same benefits as the single market and the customs union
- Provide fair management of migration in the interests of the economy and communities
- Create a strong collaborative future relationship with the EU
- Prepare to pay a Brexit divorce bill
[Full list to be revealed Monday]