Live updates: Westminster attack investigation

Police and intelligence agencies are mounting a massive investigation to establish what led Khalid Masood to carry out the attack on Westminster.

There have also been calls for security services to get access to encrypted messages such as WhatsApp after it emerged that Masood used the messaging service moments before the attack.

Here is the latest on what we know:

  • Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in Birmingham in connection with the attack
  • Another man of 58 who was arrested on Thursday remains in custody
  • Scotland Yard have said the attack was over in just 82 seconds
  • They believe Masood acted alone and it may never be known why he did it
  • Masood ploughed a Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge and stormed the Parliamentary estate armed with two knives, fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer before being shot dead by police
  • Three other innocent people died in the attack on Wednesday
Theresa May's card for victims of Westminster attack

Theresa May's card of sympathy to those killed and their families. Credit: PA

Theresa May has expressed her sympathies to the victims of the "evil and cowardly" Westminster terror attack carried out by Khalid Masood.

The Prime Minister added her handwritten card to piles of tributes outside Parliament.

It said: "With deepest condolences for those who lost their lives as a result of this evil and cowardly attack. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families."

