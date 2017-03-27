A chilly start but turning bright and warm

Monday will be another chilly start to the day for many with thicker cloud than of the past few days across some central and eastern areas.

Much of this cloud should lift to leave another fine day for many with plenty of sunshine.

It will continue to feel pleasantly warm for many, with light winds and highs of 17 Celsius (63F) in places.

Despite this, it could turn cloudier across North Sea coasts at times through the day, making it feel noticeably cooler.