Westminster attack: Two men still in custody

Two men remain in custody over the Westminster terror attack which left four people dead.

Police confirmed a 58-year-old man, who was arrested at an address in Birmingham on Thursday on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, is still in custody after a warrant for further detention was granted on Friday.

A 30-year-old man is also still being held after police were granted the ability to further detain him after his arrest on Sunday at an address in Birmingham on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts.

A 32-year-old woman arrested on Friday in Manchester has been released on bail until a date in late March.

Nine other people who were previously arrested in connection with last Wednesday's attack have all been released with no further action.