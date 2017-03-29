Advertisement

Live: Britain triggers Brexit

The letter informing the European Council of Britain's intention to leave the European Union has been handed over to EC president Donald Tusk in Brussels.

The historic declaration, signed by Prime Minister Theresa May, sets in train a two-year process of negotiation under Article 50 of the EU treaties leading to Britain's expected withdrawal after 46 years of membership in 2019.

Mrs May told MPs it was "an historic moment from which there can be no turning back", while Mr Tusk said: "We already miss you."

In her letter to Mr Tusk, the prime minister wrote:

  • that the UK wants to agree with the EU a "deep and special partnership" that takes in economic and security cooperation
  • she believes it is necessary to agree the terms of the future partnership "alongside those of our withdrawal from the EU"
  • that in the case that no deal is reached "both sides would of course cope with the change", but that "it is not the outcome that either side should seek"
Donald Tusk: 'No reason to pretend this is a happy day'

TUSK_SHORT Play video

European Council President Donald Tusk has received the letter from Theresa May triggering Article 50.

At a press conference in Brussels he said "there is no reason to pretend that this is a happy day, either in Brussels or London".

He added: "After all, most Europeans including almost half the British voters wish that we would stay together not drift apart."

Mr Tusk went on to say "as for me I will not pretend I am happy today".

"There is nothing to win in this process and I am talking about both sides. In essence, this is about damage control," said Mr Tusk.

The European Council President said the EU has been strengthened by the UK leaving as "we are more determined, more united than before".

He added a final message to Britain: "We already miss you, thank you and goodbye".

