Chancellor Philip Hammond has hailed today as "the moment when we put behind us the divisions and questions of the past" and focus on getting "the very best possible arrangement" with the European Union.

As Britain prepares to trigger Article 50 to begin the Brexit process, Mr Hammond said: "We're going to get the very best deal that we can for Britain, and we're going to deliver the crucial things which I think people were asking for - control over migration and a reassertion of the supremacy of our Parliament."