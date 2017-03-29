Brexit could spark negotiations 'bust-up' with EU

Live: Britain triggers Brexit

The letter informing the European Council of Britain's intention to leave the European Union has been handed over to EC president Donald Tusk in Brussels.

The historic declaration, signed by Prime Minister Theresa May, sets in train a two-year process of negotiation under Article 50 of the EU treaties leading to Britain's expected withdrawal after 46 years of membership in 2019.

Mrs May told MPs it was "an historic moment from which there can be no turning back", while Mr Tusk said: "We already miss you."

In her letter to Mr Tusk, the prime minister wrote: