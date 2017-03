Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

ITV News' Political Editor Robert Peston has said the triggering of Article 50 is reason for excitement and anxiety.

He compared Britain leaving the EU to his "beloved Arsenal" hypothetically saying it would leave the Premier League to join a global super-league.

"I'd feel excited by that prospect, but also a little bit fearful that it might not all work out as we hoped," he said.

He added that the other risk is Scotland might want to leave the UK, which could fracture the union.

"It's an imperfect analogy and all I really wanted to say is that of course on a day like today, one feels excitement about what this wonderful world has to offer, but it's also a day one might feel slightly anxious," Peston said.