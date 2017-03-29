Advertisement

Live: Britain triggers Brexit

The letter informing the European Council of Britain's intention to leave the European Union has been handed over to EC president Donald Tusk in Brussels.

The historic declaration, signed by Prime Minister Theresa May, sets in train a two-year process of negotiation under Article 50 of the EU treaties leading to Britain's expected withdrawal after 46 years of membership in 2019.

Mrs May told MPs it was "an historic moment from which there can be no turning back", while Mr Tusk said: "We already miss you."

In her letter to Mr Tusk, the prime minister wrote:

  • that the UK wants to agree with the EU a "deep and special partnership" that takes in economic and security cooperation
  • she believes it is necessary to agree the terms of the future partnership "alongside those of our withdrawal from the EU"
  • that in the case that no deal is reached "both sides would of course cope with the change", but that "it is not the outcome that either side should seek"
Brexit: 'Put the rights of citizens in UK and Europe first'

The chief Brexit representative for the European Parliament has said that the basic principle driving Britain and the EU's new relationship should be to put "citizens first".

European negotiator Guy Verhofstad told a news conference the parliament was "completely against citizens becoming bargaining chips in negotiations."

"When we talk about citizens, it's citizens in Britain and citizens in the European Union," he said. "It's an absolute priority that the rights of these citizens is settled."

We want the EU-27 to examine hot to mitigate the negative effects for those British people who are losing their European citizenship.

– European negotiator Guy Verhofstad

Verhofstad said that the EU and Britain should agree on a general framework of a new relationship withing two years. Britain can change its mind on leaving the EU - if all other EU states agreed to its return, he added.

