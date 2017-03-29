London Stock Exchange's £21bn merger blocked by EU
The £21 billion merger between the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Borse has been blocked by European regulators.
The European Commission said the two exchanges had failed to address competition concerns.
Margrethe Vestager, the EU's competition commissioner, said the merger would have "significantly reduced competition by creating a de facto monopoly".
"As the parties failed to offer the remedies required to address our competition concerns, the Commission has decided to prohibit the merger."