Westminster attack: Family's tribute to Aysha Frade

The family of Aysha Frade, the woman who was killed in the Westminster attack, has paid tribute to her, one week on from the tragedy which left three other innocent victims dead.

In a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police, the family said: "Our beloved Aysha; caring daughter, loving sister, amazing wife, irreplaceable aunt, thoughtful, supportive friend and the best and coolest of mummies.

"You were ripped away from our lives in the cruellest and most cowardly of ways. We now pray that you guide and protect not only us, but all of London, from further evil.

"You will always be remembered as our guardian angel who never shied away from facing up to bullies.

"There are no words to even begin to describe the crushing pain and eternal void left in our hearts."