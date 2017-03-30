Donald Tusk set to pinpoint citizenship concerns
- Video report ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen
President of the European Council Donald Tusk is in Malta where he is expected to pinpoint concerns over EU citizens living in the UK.
There will also be talk of Northern Ireland as well as the sequencing of negotiations, according to ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen.
While some politicians say it won't be possible to negotiate the UK's exit from the EU and a new trade deal at the same time, others say there could be room for discussion.