BMW workers vote to strike over pension dispute

BMW workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action in a dispute over pensions, the Unite union has announced.

Members of the union backed walkouts by 93%, with 97% supporting alternative forms of industrial action.

Unite said that closure of the BMW occupational pension scheme by the end of May could see some workers lose up to £160,000 in retirement income.

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said: "BMW needs to reflect on this extraordinary vote in favour of industrial action and the real possibility that its UK workforce will strike for the first time under its ownership in the coming weeks.

"It won't be a step which will be taken lightly, but the vote in favour of action shows a determination by workers who have contributed massively to BMW's record revenues to stand up for their pensions."