Arsenal chief Gazidis hints at 'change' after results

Arsenal's recent poor run of results are a "catalyst for change" in the club, chief executive Ivan Gazidis has told supporters.

Gazidis made the comments at a fans forum event ahead of the 2-2 home draw with Manchester City.

The club figurehead was not thought to be referring purely to Arsene Wenger's position in the reported comments.

The Frenchman is yet to announce whether he will sign a new deal to stay at the club beyond the end of the season.

Sunday's clash at the Emirates saw fans again calling for him to leave in a pre-game protest outside the stadium.