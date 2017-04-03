'Casualties' as blast reported in St Petersburg metro
A blast has been reported in St Petersburg metro in Russia which is believed to have resulted in casualties.
Russian media published pictures of people injured on a platform and of a metro carriage door blown out.
Three metro stations have reportedly been closed.
More follows...
