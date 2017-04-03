Advertisement

At least 11 dead after St Petersburg metro blast

At least 11 people have been killed and 45 injured following an explosion on the St Petersburg metro.

  • President Putin says all causes are being considered, including terrorism
  • The blast took place between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut underground stations
  • It is believed the explosive device was hidden inside a backpack and carried on the train by a 23-year-old man
  • The suspect, from Central Asia, had links with radical Islamists and is believed to have carried out a sucide attack
  • Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee said they found and deactivated a bomb - rigged with shrapnel - at another station
  • The same suspect is believed to have planted it
  • The metro system in St Petersburg was evacuated and shut down
Flowers and candles left at St Petersburg memorial

A policeman stands near a tribute to the victims of the St Petersburg metro blast. Credit: PA

Floral tributes and candles have been left by mourners in memory of the victims of the metro bombing in St Petersburg.

The tributes were left at an improvised memorial on Moskovsky Prospekt Street near the entrance to Tekhnologichesky Institute station.

