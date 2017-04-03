Paris officials increase security following St Petersburg blast

Officials in Paris have increased security at public transport locations "as a precautionary measure" following the explosion in a St Petersburg underground tunnel on Monday.

In a statement, the interior ministry said: "Following the events in the St. Petersburg metro, and as a precautionary measure, Interior Minister Matthias Fekl has decided to redeploy security means in public transport across the Paris region.

"Amid an extremely high terrorism threat, the government continues to take measures to protect the French people."