At least ten dead after St Petersburg metro blast

Ten people have died and 20 injured following an explosion on the St Petersburg metro.

  • President Putin says all causes are being considered, including terrorism
  • The blast took place between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut underground stations
  • It is believed the explosive device was hidden inside a suitcase
  • A security camera has reportedly caught the person responsible for the blast
  • Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee said they have found and deactivated a bomb at another station
  • Officials have said the bomb was rigged with shrapnel
  • The metro system in St Petersburg has since been shut down
Paris officials increase security following St Petersburg blast

Police officers stand on patrol at a Paris metro station earlier this year. Credit: AP

Officials in Paris have increased security at public transport locations "as a precautionary measure" following the explosion in a St Petersburg underground tunnel on Monday.

In a statement, the interior ministry said: "Following the events in the St. Petersburg metro, and as a precautionary measure, Interior Minister Matthias Fekl has decided to redeploy security means in public transport across the Paris region.

"Amid an extremely high terrorism threat, the government continues to take measures to protect the French people."

