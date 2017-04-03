Advertisement

At least 11 dead after St Petersburg metro blast

At least 11 people have been killed and 45 injured following an explosion on the St Petersburg metro.

  • President Putin says all causes are being considered, including terrorism
  • The blast took place between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut underground stations
  • It is believed the explosive device was hidden inside a backpack and carried on the train by a 23-year-old man
  • The suspect, from Central Asia, had links with radical Islamists and is believed to have carried out a sucide attack
  • Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee said they found and deactivated a bomb - rigged with shrapnel - at another station
  • The same suspect is believed to have planted it
  • The metro system in St Petersburg was evacuated and shut down
Russia authorities 'identify suspected bomber'

Police cordon off Sadovaya Square in St Petersburg shortly after the blast. Credit: AP

Authorities in Russia have initially identified the suspect behind the St Petersburg metro blast.

They believe a young person, believed to a 23-year-old man from Central Asia and linked with radical Islamists, was a suicide bomber and carried an explosive device onto the train in a rucksack.

Police believe the same man, not a second suspect, planted a bomb at another subway station that was defused before it went off.

