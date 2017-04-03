Advertisement

At least 10 dead after St Petersburg metro blast

Ten people have died and 20 injured following an explosion on the St Petersburg metro.

  • President Putin says all causes are being considered, including terrorism
  • The blast took place between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut underground stations
  • It is believed the explosive device was hidden inside a suitcase
  • A security camera has reportedly caught the person responsible for the blast
  • Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee said they have found and deactivated a bomb at another station
  • Officials have said the bomb was rigged with shrapnel
  • The metro system in St Petersburg has since been shut down
Russia PM: St Petersburg blast was terrorist attack

Dmitry Medvedev, photographed earlier this year. Credit: AP

Russia Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has described the blast on the St Petersburg metro station as a "terrorist attack".

In a post on his twitter account, Mr Medvedev sent his "most sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the explosion" and said the injured would be given "all necessary assistance".

