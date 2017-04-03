St Petersburg metro blast: 'Device hidden in suitcase'

The explosion on the St Petersburg metro system may have been caused by a device hidden inside a suitcase, according to Interfax News Agency.

The agency, quoting unnamed sources, also said surveillance cameras had captured images of what they said were the organisers of the explosion.

In a public address, St Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko appealed for the "citizens of St. Petersburg and guests of our city to be alert, attentive and cautious and to behave in a responsible matter in light of events."