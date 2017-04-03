Advertisement

At least ten dead after St Petersburg metro blast

Ten people have died and 20 injured following an explosion on the St Petersburg metro.

  • President Putin says all causes are being considered, including terrorism
  • The blast took place between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut underground stations
  • It is believed the explosive device was hidden inside a suitcase
  • A security camera has reportedly caught the person responsible for the blast
  • Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee said they have found and deactivated a bomb at another station
  • Officials have said the bomb was rigged with shrapnel
  • The metro system in St Petersburg has since been shut down
St Petersburg metro blast: 'Device hidden in suitcase'

Emergency services gather outside Tekhnologichesky Institut metro station. Credit: PA

The explosion on the St Petersburg metro system may have been caused by a device hidden inside a suitcase, according to Interfax News Agency.

The agency, quoting unnamed sources, also said surveillance cameras had captured images of what they said were the organisers of the explosion.

In a public address, St Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko appealed for the "citizens of St. Petersburg and guests of our city to be alert, attentive and cautious and to behave in a responsible matter in light of events."

