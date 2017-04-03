At least 11 dead after St Petersburg metro blast
At least 11 people are dead and 20 are injured following an explosion on the St Petersburg metro.
- President Putin says all causes are being considered, including terrorism
- The blast took place between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut underground stations
- It is believed the explosive device was hidden inside a suitcase
- A security camera has reportedly caught the person responsible for the blast
- Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee said they have found and deactivated a bomb at another station
- Officials have said the bomb was rigged with shrapnel
- The metro system in St Petersburg has since been shut down