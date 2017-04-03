Advertisement

At least 11 dead after St Petersburg metro blast

At least 11 people are dead and 20 are injured following an explosion on the St Petersburg metro.

  • President Putin says all causes are being considered, including terrorism
  • The blast took place between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut underground stations
  • It is believed the explosive device was hidden inside a suitcase
  • A security camera has reportedly caught the person responsible for the blast
  • Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee said they have found and deactivated a bomb at another station
  • Officials have said the bomb was rigged with shrapnel
  • The metro system in St Petersburg has since been shut down
