Advertisement

  1. National

At least ten dead after St Petersburg metro blast

Ten people have died and 20 injured following an explosion on the St Petersburg metro.

  • President Putin says all causes are being considered, including terrorism
  • The blast took place between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut underground stations
  • It is believed the explosive device was hidden inside a suitcase
  • A security camera has reportedly caught the person responsible for the blast
  • Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee said they have found and deactivated a bomb at another station
  • Officials have said the bomb was rigged with shrapnel
  • The metro system in St Petersburg has since been shut down
View all 16 updates ›

More top news