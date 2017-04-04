Advertisement

  1. National

St Petersburg metro suspect believed to have 'radical Islamist' links

The main suspect in the St Petersburg metro explosion which killed at least 14 people is believed to have had 'radical Islamist' links.

  • The main suspect, from Central Asia, is thought to have been a suicide bomber who had links with radical Islamists
  • Security services have identified him as a Kyrgyzstan-born Russian citizen
  • President Putin says all causes are being considered, including terrorism
  • The UN Security Council has called it a 'barbaric and cowardly terrorist attack'
  • The blast took place between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut underground stations
  • It is believed the explosive device was hidden inside a backpack and carried on the train by a 23-year-old man
  • Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee said they found and deactivated a bomb - rigged with shrapnel - at another station
  • The same suspect is believed to have planted it
  • The metro system in St Petersburg was evacuated and shut down
View all 29 updates ›

May condemns 'absolutely appalling' metro bombing

MayPeters Play video

Theresa May has condemned the "horrific" bombing in St Petersburg which killed 11 people on Monday.

The prime minister said she had written to Russian President Vladimir Putin to express her condolences for the "absolutely appalling attack".

"Our thoughts must be with the victims and their friends and families," she said.

"This shows the terrible terrorist threat we are all facing.

"I'm very clear, as the people of the UK were after the attack in London, that we will prevail, the terrorists will not win, our values will prevail."

  1. Read more
  2. 29 updates
St Petersburg metro suspect believed to have 'radical Islamist' links

More on this story